Sengun chipped in 19 points (8-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 111-98 loss to the Kings.

Sengun returned after missing three games with an ankle injury. He logged 35 minutes in the loss and appears to be on track to keep playing without any restrictions, though an upcoming back-to-back set on Thursday and Friday might result in an absence due to injury management.