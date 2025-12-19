Thompson totaled 23 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 133-128 overtime loss to New Orleans.

Thompson eclipsed 20 points for the ninth time this season, and for the fifth time in his last seven outings. During that stretch, Thompson has produced averages of 19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.1 turnovers in 37.8 minutes per contest.