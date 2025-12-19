Rockets' Amen Thompson: Notches 23 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson totaled 23 points (11-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal in 41 minutes during Thursday's 133-128 overtime loss to New Orleans.
Thompson eclipsed 20 points for the ninth time this season, and for the fifth time in his last seven outings. During that stretch, Thompson has produced averages of 19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.7 blocks and 3.1 turnovers in 37.8 minutes per contest.
More News
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Big workload in OT loss Monday•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Reaches 20-point mark again•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Season-high 31 points•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Double-doubles with seven dimes•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Reaches 20-point threshold•
-
Rockets' Amen Thompson: Double-double in Wednesday's win•