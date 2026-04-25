Thompson totaled 26 points (8-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-13 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals over 48 minutes during Friday's 112-108 overtime loss to the Lakers in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Thompson did everything he could Friday, recording a 26-and-11 double-double while also adding six combined steals-plus-blocks. However, his efforts were in vain, as Houston lost another heartbreaker. Now behind 3-0 in the series, the Rockets have nothing to lose heading into Game 4 on Sunday.