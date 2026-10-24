Thompson closed Friday's 114-110 victory over the Spurs with 20 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals over 36 minutes.

Thompson sealed another stellar performance, blocking Victor Wembanyama at the rim to secure a narrow victory. Thompson recorded his second straight double-double, with Houston now sitting at 2-0 to begin the season. After settling as a top-15 target in drafts, Thompson has thus far rewarded anyone that was willing to pay up to get him. He will look to continue his strong start to the season when the Rockets travel to Atlanta to face the Hawks on Saturday.