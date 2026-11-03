Thompson closed with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 25 minutes during Monday's 109-93 win over Boston.

Thompson was efficient in a relatively modest workload, tying Jabari Smith for second on the team in scoring. He attempted no three-pointers and contributed just one defensive statistic, limiting his fantasy impact despite the solid scoring performance. Thompson remains a versatile contributor, but his 25 minutes were his fewest in the past three games.