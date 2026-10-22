Thompson produced 16 points (6-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal over 33 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 win over the Mavericks.

Thompson was productive on the offensive end Wednesday, finishing as one of five Rockets players to score in double figures. He also tied for the game-high mark in rebounds. The 23-year-old ranked third on the team in assists behind Fred VanVleet (11) and Alperen Sengun (five), and Thompson will likely see reduced playmaking opportunities whenever VanVleet is on the floor.