Thompson tallied 23 points (10-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes in Wednesday's 132-100 win over the Bucks.

Thompson delivered an extremely efficient performance from two-point range en route to a season-high 23 points. He finished as the Rockets' second-leading scorer while reaching the 20-point mark for the second time through five regular-season appearances. He's averaging 18.2 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals across 33.9 minutes per contest on the campaign.