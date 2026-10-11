Thompson finished with 14 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, a steal and a block across 30 minutes in Sunday's 132-115 preseason loss to the Mavericks.

Thompson delivered a versatile performance, leading all Houston players with six assists and finishing second with seven rebounds. Despite his shooting woes, Thompson's value will also come from his multi-category contributions rather than just his scoring prowess. On that note, he looks ready to go for the start of the 2026-27 regular season, where he should be a starter in the backcourt next to Fred VanVleet (rest).