Thompson posted 12 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one block over 41 minutes in a 125-118 win over the Jazz on Friday.

Thompson took a back seat in the scoring category to Alperen Sengun (43 points) and Kevin Durant (22 points), but Thompson was one of three Rockets players to log a double-double during Friday's win. It was the fourth double-double of the season for Thompson and first since Oct. 24 against the Hawks. The fourth-year pro is averaging 13.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.7 steals over 33.5 minutes per game in November.