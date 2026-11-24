Thompson ended Monday's 116-104 victory over the Clippers with 20 points (9-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists and one block over 28 minutes.

Thompson delivered an efficient offensive performance and didn't commit a turnover despite handling a meaningful share of Houston's playmaking responsibilities. Interestingly, he has demonstrated he can remain productive alongside Fred VanVleet and Alperen Sengun without needing to dominate possession. Thompson's scoring efficiency around the basket is particularly valuable for fantasy managers who roster him in category leagues, and his ability to contribute in virtually every statistical department gives him a considerably higher ceiling than most complementary offensive options. He's scored at least 20 points in three of his last four games, so he'd unlock a new level of offensive production if he can keep this up.