Thompson finished with eight points (4-8 FG), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 135-117 preseason win over the Mavericks.

As usual, Thompson contributed across the board. However, he committed an uncharacteristic six turnovers and didn't attempt a three-pointer. Thompson has been working on his free throws and jumper with shooting coach Chip Engelland this offseason after making just 21.6 percent of his three-point attempts last year. Despite being a subpar three-point shooter, Thompson turned in a career year in 2025-26, averaging 18.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks across 37.4 minutes per game in 79 regular-season appearances. He parlayed that success into a five-year, $208 million extension this offseason.