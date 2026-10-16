Thompson recorded 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, four assists, a steal and a block across 22 minutes in Thursday's 116-89 preseason win over the Thunder.

Thompson was one of six Houston players who scored in double digits in this comfortable win. As is the case with him, though, he left his mark in other areas as well, ranking third in rebounds and assists. Thompson is penciled as a starter in the Rockets' backcourt for the regular-season opener against the Mavericks on Oct. 21, and he should be a valuable fantasy asset in most formats due to his ability to fill the stat sheet with ease.