Thompson ended Monday's 105-103 win over the Knicks with eight points (4-5 FG, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and five steals over 38 minutes.

Thompson's three-point stroke is still non-existent, but his vision, athleticism, and elite defensive anticipation overshadow his unrefined shooting. The rookie has rare ability to impact the game without scoring, and his athleticism creates an excellent foundation for his offensive game to continue growing.