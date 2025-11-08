Finney-Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Milwaukee.

Finney-Smith underwent left ankle surgery back in June, and the Rockets have provided scarce updates on his status ever since. On Oct. 18, head coach Ime Udoka toldMichael Shapiro of SI.com that Finney-Smith was behind schedule in his recovery, but the Rockets haven't offered up any sort of timeline regarding when the veteran forward might play. Consider Finney-Smith week-to-week until the Rockets indicate that he's resumed practicing.