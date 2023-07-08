Smith produced 33 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3PT, 14-17 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes of Friday's 100-99 Summer League win over Portland.

Smith got off to a slow start, but he slowly worked his way into the game before completely taking over. In one of the craziest moments of the Summer League so far, Smith hit a wild three-pointer with 0.6 second left to steal the win from Portland at the buzzer. If Friday was any indication, Smith could be ready to make a leap in his second season.