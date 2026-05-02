Smith totaled nine points (3-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block in 42 minutes during Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Smith finished with 22 points in Game 5. However, the 22-year-old had trouble getting anything going Friday night and was unable to help his team force a Game 7. Overall, Smith had a productive season, averaging a career-best 15.8 points with 6.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.7 steals while shooting 44.9 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from deep across 35.1 minutes per contest. He also appeared in 77 games, his second-highest mark since entering the league in 2022. Smith, who agreed to a five-year, $122 million extension in Oct. 2025, will likely continue to hold a stable role as a starter for the Rockets moving ahead. Although he isn't the most consistent offensively, his durability and defensive prowess should continue to benefit the team during the 2026-27 campaign and beyond, assuming he remains on the roster.