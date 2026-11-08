Smith racked up 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and three steals over 39 minutes during Saturday's 102-99 loss to Phoenix.

After failing to record any steals in his previous three outings, Smith ripped away a season-high three swipes Saturday, and this was his fourth game of the season with at least one steal and block. He's off to a strong start this season, flirting with top-20 value behind averages of 17.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.8 triples, 1.0 steals, 1.0 blocks and just 1.0 turnovers per game on 50.8 percent shooting from the field and 86.2 percent at the stripe.