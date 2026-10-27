Smith posted 16 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal over 39 minutes during Monday's 120-110 win over Atlanta.

Smith continued his impressive start to the season, recording his first double-double of the campaign. He has scored double digits in three of his four games, averaging 16.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 three-pointers and 2.3 combined steals and blocks during that time. He currently sits inside the top 30 in standard, nine-category leagues, providing fantasy managers with a potential sell-high opportunity.