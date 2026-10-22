Smith supplied 30 points (11-17 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 128-110 victory over the Mavericks.

Smith was phenomenal on opening night, leading the Rockets with 30 points, including four triples. It certainly was a night to remember for Smith, who will look to build on what was a solid 2025-26 campaign this season. 30 points could very well end up being one of his highest scoring games of the season, which, hypothetically, makes this a sell-high opportunity. However, most managers will be fully aware of his resume. Simply enjoy this effort and hope that he can build on it moving forward.

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