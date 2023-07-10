Smith poured in 38 points (13-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 9-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists, a block and a steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 113-101 Summer League win over the Pistons

Smith with another offensive clinic in Summer League, this time doing most of his damage in the mid-range. Smith was getting any look he wanted, whether it be at the rim, or beyond the arc, and he was converting at a high clip. The second-year pro has displayed an improved ability to take advantage of mismatches offensively in this year's Summer League, and seems more comfortable and assertive on that end. It remains to be seen whether Smith will be shut down for the remainder of Summer League, but it should not come as a surprise if he is.