Smith finished Friday's 99-91 loss to Indiana with 12 points (4-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two blocks over 36 minutes.

Smith struggled with his shot once again Friday but was able to salvage his night with decent peripheral production. As has been the case all season, Smith simply needs to get more confidence on the offensive end. Despite the poor shooting, his playing time remains consistent and he is contributing in other areas. Given the opportunity, holding is still the best option as long as you can deal with the inefficiency.