Smith contributed seven points (2-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and three rebounds in 26 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Heat.

Smith continued his up-and-down campaign Sunday, bringing very little production to the box score during a weak shooting night from the field. Smith has notched double digits in points during seven of his last nine games, an interval where he's averaging 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.9 threes in 34.7 minutes. The former No. 3 overall pick has mostly failed to live up to the hype that made him a lottery selection back in 2022, but head coach Ime Udoka has shown continued trust in Smith to handle plenty of minutes, likely enough to keep the 21-year-old big man floating around the top 100 for fantasy purposes going forward.