Rockets' Kevin Durant: Paces team with 37 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Durant ended with 37 points (14-26 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT), four rebounds and one block across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 103-102 loss to Portland.
Durant matched his best scoring total of the season in the narrow loss. He also matched his highest shot volume of the season with 26 hot attempts. Wednesday marked the eighth time this season that Durant has attempted 20 shots, and he's yet to log less than 11 shot attempts over 32 games.
