Head coach Ime Udoka stated postgame that Durant's status is game-to-game due to his left ankle injury, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Durant has missed the last two games due to a left ankle sprain and bone bruise, but there is a chance he returns in the first round, according to Udoka. His next opportunity to suit up comes in Game 5 on Wednesday. This is a positive development as the Rockets look to mount a 3-0 series comeback.