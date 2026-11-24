Durant compiled 32 points (11-19 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and one block across 33 minutes during Monday's 116-104 win over the Clippers.

Durant delivered a season-high 32 points in signature fashion, as the future Hall of Famer was highly efficient from all over the court. After combining for 18 field-goal attempts over the last two games, the 38-year-old was aggressive in looking for his shot Monday, which marked only his third contest with 19 or more attempts in 2026-27. Durant has taken a step back in the scoring department to begin the regular season, but he still brings elite fantasy production at the forward spot.