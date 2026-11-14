Durant finished Friday's 125-118 win over the Jazz with 22 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 10-10 FT), six assists and three rebounds over 33 minutes.

Durant scored 10 of his 22 points in the first quarter -- with six of those points coming from the charity stripe -- and the veteran forward finished second on the Rockets in scoring behind Alperen Sengun (43 points). Durant has scored 20-plus points in each of his last five outings, and during that stretch he has averaged 21.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists over 35.1 minutes per game, although he's connected on only 41.9 percent of his field-goal attempts in that span (including 30.4 percent from three on 4.6 3PA/G).