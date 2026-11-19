Durant recorded 21 points (7-9 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three assists and two rebounds over 32 minutes during the Rockets' 119-104 win over the Pacers on Wednesday.

The Rockets led comfortable for most of Wednesday's game, even after Alperen Sengun (eye) left the game in the second quarter. Durant led Houston in scoring despite taking only nine shots from the field, and in the process, he extended his 20-plus-point streak to eight games. In that span, he has averaged 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists over 33.2 minutes per game while connecting on 40.5 percent of his three-point attempts on 4.6 3PA/G.