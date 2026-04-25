Durant (ankle) is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Lakers.

Durant continues to receive treatment on his left ankle sprain. While the Rockets are one game away from elimination, head coach Ime Udoka indicated that wouldn't be a factor in determining whether the multi-time All-Star would suit up for Game 4. If Durant can't get on the floor Sunday, Reed Sheppard could remain in the starting lineup.