Sheppard finished with 29 points (12-22 FG, 5-13 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks in 29 minutes during Thursday's preseason win over the Hawks.

Houston opted to rest its entire starting five, except for Sheppard, thrusting him into a much larger role. He certainly made the most of his opportunity, leading all scorers while also adding seven combined steals and blocks. With Fred VanVleet likely done for the season due to a knee injury, Sheppard is likely to step into the starting point guard role. Coming off a disappointing rookie season, Sheppard will be given the chance to shine, making him a solid top-100 fantasy target.