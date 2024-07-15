Sheppard went for 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, five steals and a block across 32 minutes during Sunday's 109-91 victory over the Wizards at Summer League.

Sheppard stuffed the stat sheet Sunday, recording a game-high seven assists and tying a game-high five steals. The third overall pick was also effective creating in the midrange, finding shots for himself and teammates. Sheppard has been impressive to kick off Summer League, averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 blocks in 31.0 minutes per game across two appearances.