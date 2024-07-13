Sheppard produced 23 points (9-17 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 30 minutes in Friday's 99-80 win over the Lakers in the NBA 2K25 Summer League.

Sheppard opened his Summer League play with an extremely productive outing, stuffing the stat sheet and hitting a team-high four three-pointers. The No. 3 overall pick was a lights-out shooter in one season with Kentucky, during which he averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals while shooting 52.1 percent from deep. The 20-year-old also impressed on defense Friday, but his 6-foot-2 frame could limit what he can do on that side of the ball against NBA competition.