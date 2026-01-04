site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: rockets-steven-adams-questionable-for-monday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Rockets' Steven Adams: Questionable for Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Adams (ankle) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Suns.
Adams has missed the past two games for the Rockets, but there's a chance he'll be able to get back out there Monday night. Check back for official word on Adams' status closer to Monday's tip.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories