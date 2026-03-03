default-cbs-image
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!

Eason was ejected during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Wizards, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports. He'll exit with nine points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 25 minutes.

Eason was involved in an on-court altercation with Jamir Watkins and was assessed a pair of technical fouls, resulting in an ejection at the 2:52 mark of the third quarter. The Rockets will turn to Dorian Finney-Smith, Aaron Holiday and Josh Okogie as reserve reinforcements for the fourth quarter with Eason disqualified.

More News