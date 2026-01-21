Eason (ankle) ended with six points (3-6 FG), six rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 20 minutes during Tuesday's 111-106 victory over the Spurs.

Eason returned from a five-game absence due to a sprained right ankle, logging 20 minutes off the bench. Prior to the injury, Eason had been playing his best basketball of the season, having started in eight straight games. While this wasn't his best performance, he is definitely someone who needs to be added in all formats moving forward.