Oladipo (knee) is expected to begin intensifying his workouts next week after reaching the six-month mark in his recovery from his April 28 surgery to address a torn left patellar tendon, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.
The Rockets acquired Oladipo along with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl -- who has since been waived -- in the Oct. 17 deal that sent Kevin Porter and two future second-round draft picks to the Thunder. Though the Rockets made the deal mainly for the purpose of ridding themselves of Porter's contract, Oladipo's spot on Houston's 15-man roster appears to be secure as he continues his recovery from another major knee injury. The 31-year-old could still be a candidate to be moved elsewhere at a later date, as his expiring $9.5 million contract could become useful around the Feb. 8 trade deadline if Houston needs to match salary in a larger deal. For the time being, however, Oladipo will conduct his rehab under the Rockets' supervision, but he's still likely multiple weeks away from being ready to play in games.
More News
-
Rockets' Victor Oladipo: Inactive to start season•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Shipped out to Houston•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Won't report to training camp•
-
Thunder's Victor Oladipo: Traded to Thunder•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Exercises player option•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Undergoes successful surgery•