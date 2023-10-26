Oladipo (knee) is expected to begin intensifying his workouts next week after reaching the six-month mark in his recovery from his April 28 surgery to address a torn left patellar tendon, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

The Rockets acquired Oladipo along with Jeremiah Robinson-Earl -- who has since been waived -- in the Oct. 17 deal that sent Kevin Porter and two future second-round draft picks to the Thunder. Though the Rockets made the deal mainly for the purpose of ridding themselves of Porter's contract, Oladipo's spot on Houston's 15-man roster appears to be secure as he continues his recovery from another major knee injury. The 31-year-old could still be a candidate to be moved elsewhere at a later date, as his expiring $9.5 million contract could become useful around the Feb. 8 trade deadline if Houston needs to match salary in a larger deal. For the time being, however, Oladipo will conduct his rehab under the Rockets' supervision, but he's still likely multiple weeks away from being ready to play in games.