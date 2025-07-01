The Bucks rescinded Rollins' qualifying offer Tuesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Rollins was previously a restricted free agent after the Bucks tendered him a qualifying offer Sunday, but he'll now be able to test the open market due to Milwaukee pulling the offer. The Bucks may still be looking to bring Rollins back, as the decision to rescind his qualifying offer may have been mostly for salary-cap management purposes after Milwaukee agreed to contracts Tuesday with Myles Turner and Gary Harris and acquired Vasilije Micic while trading away Pat Connaughton and waiving Damian Lillard (Achilles). After opening last season as a two-way player for Milwaukee, Rollins was upgraded to a standard contract in March and finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 6.2 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.8 steals in 14.6 minutes over 56 games.