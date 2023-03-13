Merrill became a free agent Monday after his 10-day contract with the Cavaliers expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Merrill is eligible to re-sign with Cleveland on a second 10-day deal, but it's unclear if he'll be retained after he made one four-minute appearance across the team's five games during his initial week-and-a-half-long stint with the team. If the Cavaliers choose not to bring him back on another 10-day pact, Merrill will likely rejoin the team's G League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge.