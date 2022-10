Merrill was chosen as the first overall pick in the 2022 G League Draft by the Charge.

The former Utah State product spent time with the Kings in the preseason before being waived, and the fact that he was chosen with the first overall pick in this year's draft suggests the Charge see plenty of potential in him, particularly as a scorer. He has spent time in the NBA in each of the last two seasons, playing for the Bucks in 2020-21 and the Grizzlies in 2021-22.