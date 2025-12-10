default-cbs-image
Bryant (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Josh Paredes of FanSided Sports reports.

Bryant did not initially carry an injury/illness designation but now is in danger of missing Wednesday's NBA Cup contest. Since he is buried in the depth chart, his absence would not impact much, but more minutes would likely be given to Keldon Johnson and Jermey Sochan.

