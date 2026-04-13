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Bryant closed Sunday's 128-118 loss to the Nuggets with 13 points (6-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists and three blocks over 30 minutes.

The rookie took advantage of the expanded playing time and posted a solid line despite struggling massively with his three-point shooting. Don't expect Bryant to be much of a factor in the playoffs, though. He averaged 4.2 points, 2.5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game in 71 appearances during the regular season while logging 11.5 minutes per contest.

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