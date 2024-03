Osman (ankle) tallied 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and three rebounds across 14 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 122-115 win over the Nets.

In his return from a four-game absence due to an ankle sprain, Osman took back his spot in the second unit, replacing Dominick Barlow as the Spurs' backup power forward. While Osman delivered an efficient shooting performance in his return, he's unlikely to see an uptick in playing time moving forward while San Antonio has all of its key contributors healthy.