Fox provided 25 points (10-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, 12 assists and one block over 37 minutes during Saturday's 126-123 win over the Timberwolves.

Fox matched his season-high with 12 assists, recording just his fourth double-double of the season in the process. Although Fox has been more than serviceable thus far, his numbers have been somewhat underwhelming. In 33 appearances, he has averaged 20.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 32.4 minutes per game, making him a borderline top 70 asset in standard fantasy formats.