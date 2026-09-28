Head coach Mitch Johnson said he expects Stephon Castle, Dylan Harper and Fox to play together more during the regular season, per Raul Dominguez Jr. of the Associated Press.

Fox played through an ankle sprain for the Spurs during the NBA Finals, averaging only 12.8 points per game while shooting 34.4 percent from the field and 25.0 percent from deep across the five Finals contests. The emergence of Dylan Harper last postseason has a serious threat nipping at Fox's heels for more playing time at point guard, but it sounds like the Spurs are willing to deploy all three in the lineup at times to accommodate for all their backcourt talent.