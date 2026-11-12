Fox closed Wednesday's 124-119 win over the Bulls with 17 points (7-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and three steals over 31 minutes.

Fox fell one assist short of a double-double while adding a season-high-tying three steals. Although the efficiency wasn't quite there, he has now scored at least 15 points in back-to-back games and continues to look more comfortable after a slow start to the campaign. Sharing ball-handling duties with Dylan Harper caps his assist upside somewhat, but Fox remains a reliable source of points, assists and steals in all formats.