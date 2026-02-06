Fox contributed 17 points (7-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three rebounds and seven assists over 32 minutes during Thursday's 135-123 win over the Mavericks.

After beginning his season on the shelf, Fox continues to produce at a high level for the Spurs and fantasy managers alike. The star floor general hasn't missed a game since Dec. 27, averaging 16.9 points, 7.7 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 three-pointers in 32.9 minutes per contest in his last seven games while shooting 40.5 percent from deep.