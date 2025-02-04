Fox (not injury related) won't make his Spurs debut Monday against the Grizzlies.
Fox was dealt from the Kings to the Spurs less than 24 hours ago, so he's still making his way to his new team. His next opportunity to debut will arrive Wednesday in Atlanta.
