White went for 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 117-109 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

White was extremely efficient offensively and saw nearly twice as many minutes as backup point guard Dejounte' Murray (17). White hasn't been able to replicate what he brought to the table last season, but he's still capable of filling up the box score on any given night thanks to his versatility on both ends of the court.