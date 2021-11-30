White amassed 24 points (10-21 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 116-99 victory over the Wizards.

White produced his highest shot volume of the season on his way to a season-high scoring total of 24 points. White was only shooting 38.6 percent from the floor coming into Monday's game, so his conversion rate of 47.6 percent n Monday's win is good news for his value as a fantasy contributor.