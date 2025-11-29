Vassell generated 35 points (12-17 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 31 minutes of Friday's 139-136 win over the Nuggets.

Vassell delivered a season high in points, breezing by his previous best of 23 points. The guard's outburst was spurred by red-hot three-point shooting. He knocked down seven triples for the third time in his career, falling one three-pointer shy of tying his career high. The 25-year-old wing is averaging 15.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game this season.