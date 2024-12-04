Vassell had 25 points (10-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two steals across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 104-93 loss to Phoenix.

Vassell led the team with a season-high total with the second unit. His numbers are tending up after a five-game absence, and although his injury struggles have kept him out of the starting lineup, he's adjusting well to a sixth-man role in the short term. Stephon Castle is playing well enough to keep Vassell out of the second unit, but he occasionally plays alongside Castle at the wing in certain situations.